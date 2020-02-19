Managing Directors Daniel A. Roland and Jason B. Miyashita were among the Raymond James-affiliated advisers named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, a Raymond James press release states.

The list, which recognizes advisers from national, regional and independent firms, will be released online Feb. 20.

Roland and Miyashita have worked at Raymond James since 2015 and have more than 38 and 17 years of financial services experience, respectively.

“We’re proud to see Dan and Jason included in such a prestigious group,” Tash Elywn, president & CEO of Raymond James & Associates, said in the press release. “To be recognized as two of the nation’s top wealth advisors is an outstanding achievement and a testament to Dan and Jason’s professionalism and commitment to clients. This is the first time that Forbes has included advisors in the U.S. Territories in the list which is remarkable.”

Roland and Miyashita are founding partners of The Asia Pacific Group of Raymond James.