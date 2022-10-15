RPM Yamaha serves Guam for 25 years

RPM Yamaha Guam has established a business model where motorcycles and scooters are just the tip of the iceberg of the products and services the company has been offering since 1998.

A spacious showroom and service center in East Hagåtña is stocked with an impressive array of sport, road and dirt bikes, WaveRunners, all-terrain vehicles, generators, utility vehicles and marine outboard engines. The inventory spills into the parking lot in the form of larger marine craft and a fleet of rental scooters.

"Originally, we were a dealer for the Yamaha brand, but now we have the level of distributor for the brand and its products," said Sati Sobti, the general manager of the company, "the difference being that dealerships operate on a retail basis, but distributors receive the products, and can release them to other dealers."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"The products flow from the factory to the distributor, and then from the distributor to the dealership," she explained. "Also, you can't be a distributor without a Yamaha-level service department, which includes Yamaha-certified technicians."

"Service is the backbone of the sales," she added, "and our service team is mobile, we can send them to the marina for diagnosis and repair, right on the spot."

"We were designated as essential during the pandemic so were able to support fishermen and stay open the whole time," said Sobti.

"The pandemic is no longer an excuse to just stay at home and do nothing, we are feeling recovery as people want to enjoy life and use motorcycles and scooters and enjoy these things with their families," she said.

"We also provide rentals for scooters for sightseeing and we can provide scooters for DMV motorcycle testing," said Sobti.

"We operate under the Three S system: sales, spare parts and service."

RPM Yamaha Guam is located on Marine Corps Drive in East Hagåtña. More information can be found under rpmyamahaguam.com or on social media accounts under the same name. Call RPM Yamaha at 671-477-1776.