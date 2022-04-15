RTI Group, an independent transpacific cable owner and operator, announced the appointment of Laura Nelson-Cepeda as vice president for strategic initiatives.

Nelson-Cepeda has expertise in commercial strategy and marketing communications, RTI stated in a press release.

Russ Matulich, RTI Group’s founder and CEO, said, "Laura is an incredible addition to the company’s senior leadership team. She’s a results-oriented executive, driven by integrity, and focused on quality. She joins a team who share her similar values which include working collaboratively to solve complex infrastructure problems while focusing intently on improving our communities.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Nelson-Cepeda holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Chaminade University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Guam.

She was the director of public relations and corporate citizenship at GTA.

She is a Guam Visitors Bureau board member and past president of the Guam Women's Chamber of Commerce.