Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy protection, to continue business as usual

Ruby Tuesday's corporate office in Tennessee filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday that would allow it to reorganize and try to survive the pandemic-hit restaurant industry across the country.

"We plan to use this filing to strengthen our business by reducing liabilities and reposition the company to emerge a stronger organization built for the future. We intend to move through the process as quickly as possible," Shawn Lederman, company CEO, said in a statement to the company's employees, customers and business partners.

The Guam Ruby Tuesday issued a statement that its operations will continue.

"We at Ruby Tuesday Guam would like to inform our local community that we will remain in operation for the foreseeable future," the Guam Ruby Tuesday stated.

Prior to its filing, the company reached an understanding with its secured lenders to support its restructuring through financing and an agreement regarding the terms of a plan that will provide a sustainable path forward for the restaurant chain, the Tennessee-based company stated in a press release.

The CEO stated:

• Ruby Tuesday is open for business as usual. This includes dining rooms, Ruby TueGo, curbside, catering and delivery. "We will continue to operate with our same standards of excellence."

• Ruby Tuesday gift cards and So Connected Rewards will continue to be valid and retain their value.

"This announcement does not mean ‘Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday’ but ‘Hello, to a stronger Ruby Tuesday,'" the CEO stated.

The restaurant chain has been in business since 1972.

This year, as of August, Ruby Tuesday had closed 150 locations out of its roughly 450 global restaurants, Business Insider has previously reported.