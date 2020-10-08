Ruby Tuesday files for banktruptcy, says this doesn't mean goodbye

Ruby Tuesday on Thursday Guam time filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy that would allow it to reorganize and try to survive the pandemic-hit restaurant industry across the country.

"We plan to use this filing to strengthen our business by reducing liabilities and reposition the company to emerge a stronger organization built for the future. We intend to move through the process as quickly as possible," stated Shawn Lederman, company CEO, in a statement to its employees, customers and business partners.

Prior to its filing, the company reached an understanding with its secured lenders to support its restructuring through financing and an agreement regarding the terms of a plan that will provide a sustainable path forward for the restaurant chain, the Tennessee-based company stated.

The CEO stated:

• Ruby Tuesday is open for business as usual. This includes dining rooms, Ruby TueGo, curbside, catering and delivery. We will continue to operate with our same standards of excellence.

• Ruby Tuesday gift cards and So Connected Rewards will continue to be valid and retain their value.

"This announcement does not mean ‘Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday’ but ‘Hello, to a stronger Ruby Tuesday,'" the CEO stated.

The restaurant chain has been in business since 1972.