S&P report: GPA's creditworthiness outlook stable but it faces vulnerabilities

S&P Global Ratings gave Guam Power Authority's bond a ‘BBB’ rating and its outlook stable, but the Feb. 1 report also points out some vulnerabilities GPA faces.

The rating is for GPA's long-term debt of $545 million.

S&P stated GPA saw the overall demand for power decline just 3% in fiscal year 2020.

Residential customer demand increased 7%, offsetting a 4% to 19% reduced demand from commercial and industrial loads.

Government and Navy power usage decreased 7% and 3%, respectively.

"GPA faces social risk related to COVID-19, as efforts to protect the health and safety of the community could affect the utility's financial metrics if customers are unable to pay utility bills in a timely fashion, or if loads decline," the report states.

"GPA's energy demand demonstrated resiliency on an overall basis in fiscal 2020 ended Sept. 30, 2020, versus the prior year, with overall demand declining just 3%," the report states.

GPA reported no significant load declines since fiscal year 2020 and expects load growth in fiscal 2021 to be flat or slightly down.

GPA reported that accounts receivable in fiscal 2020 were comparable to those in fiscal 2019, the report stated.

The ratings agency points out, among other things, some of GPA's vulnerabilities:

• Guam's shallow economic base that relies on tourism and military, low income levels, remote location, moderate customer concentration, and relatively low contribution to operating revenue by residential customers, with tourism reliance exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

• GPA's high rates and the authority's lack of full rate-making autonomy as a regulated utility, although GPA's monopolistic position as the sole electric utility on the island, favorable relations with its regulator, and the presence of a pass-through mechanism that allows for ample and prompt fuel-cost recovery somewhat offset this.

• GPA's highly vulnerable debt and liabilities assessment, suggested by the authority's debt to capitalization of a high 101% as of fiscal 2019 and a moderate, mostly internally funded capital plan totaling approximately $140 million over fiscal years 2021 to 2025.

One of the positives noted in the report is GPA's "adequate liquidity and reserve position, with $98 million, or 104 days' cash, in available reserves in fiscal 2019 – not including insurance proceeds – including the authority's self-insurance reserve that totaled about $19.4 million."

In a press release, GPA stated the S&P report views GPA as having adequate financial capacity to meet its obligations and the ratings agency's expectation that GPA will continue to raise base rates or its fuel surcharge as needed to maintain stable financial metrics as the authority proceeds with its plan to significantly overhaul its power supply portfolio.

“GPA acknowledges S&P’s comments, and is committed to continually improving our operations, including modernizing our fleet, expanding fuel diversity, adding more efficient and flexible renewable energy resources, complying with all environmental regulations and the addition of the new 198-megawatt Ukudu baseload power plant; all of which contribute to maintaining or strengthening GPA’s financial health,” stated GPA General Manager John M. Benavente.

“We welcome this positive confirmation of GPA’s creditworthiness and resiliency in fiscal year 2020 by S&P, particularly in these challenging times of a worldwide health pandemic, and all its economic effects globally and here on Guam,” said Benavente. “This is good and welcome news for all ratepayers, the authority and all of us who call Guam home."