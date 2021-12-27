Sachdej launches online auto bidding platform

Parm Sachdej, a Guam native and former banker, has launched Pacific Auto Bid, a business that he is branding as Guam's first online auto auction platform.

Sachdej, who holds a degree in business management, started in an entry-level position in the banking industry as a teller in northern California in the early 2000s. He learned the ropes of the business in the Bay Area, working as a business banking officer for Citibank.

Sachdej returned to Guam in 2008 and landed a position at First Hawaiian Bank. He ascended to the position of dealer center manager at First Hawaiian, a position that oversees many of the financial aspects of the automotive sales industry. Sachdej stepped down from his career at the bank, as vice president, earlier in 2021.

However, it was the experience working in the dealer center at the bank that provided the insights on the business model he would use for Pacific Auto Bid.

"Unfortunately, a certain amount of people will become overly delinquent on their loans, and vehicles will get repossessed," said Sachdej. "Delinquencies and repossessions are not in the best interest of the bank, as banks are not in the business of reselling cars."

Sachdej tapped the network that he developed during his nearly two decades in the banking industry, in the auto finance sector in particular, to act as a middle man in the repossessed vehicle market. But then he discovered that his business model had a consumer angle as well. "When I first started Pacific Auto Bid, my main intention was to align with the banks and credit unions to liquidate their collateral, but I felt like there is a way to provide value to anyone selling a car."

"Pacific Auto Bid can store the vehicle, clean the vehicle, auction the vehicle and deliver the vehicle for final sale," Sachdej said.

"There is a way for people to get more money from their car, rather than just trading it in," he said. "There's also a security issue meeting with strangers, people you don't know."

"The whole point of Pacific Auto Bid is making things hassle-free for people selling their vehicles on consignment; the owner provides the vehicle, and hopefully, a week later, I hand over a check," Sachdej said.

People interested in buying or selling vehicles register on the website, www.pacificautobid.com, and then navigate the vehicle inventory, or the status of their bids, from their own dashboard within the website.

Sellers have an online portal so that they can track the silent bid auction on their own. "Customers track the bids on their own time, and can accept or reject offers that don't meet a minimum bid," Sachdej said.

Vehicles for sale are listed with all the particulars, including a detailed vehicle "condition report" that includes dozens of photos detailing the condition of the car, including closeup photos of flaws, if any.

Cars are available for inspection at the Pacific Auto Bid warehouse in Harmon Industrial Park. "People are able to look at the cars online, or come by the warehouse to see the cars themselves," Sachdej said.

For more information, log onto www.pacificautobid.com, or call Pacific Auto Bid at 671-989-0243.