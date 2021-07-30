Thomas San Nicolas has joined HDCC Guam LLC as senior project manager, according to a July 29 release from HDCC.

San Nicolas received his bachelor's degree in construction engineering management from Oregon State University in 1995 and has more than 25 years of federal, private and public works construction industry experience on Guam and in the Northern Mariana Islands.

San Nicolas is the senior project manager for the $75 million P-312 distribution warehouse and P-804 central issue facility project located at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz that was awarded to the joint venture, Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC. The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with Core Tech International.