Del. Michael San Nicolas is recommending to the incoming Biden-Harris administration that it consider Doreen Crisostomo for the position of deputy director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, according to a release from San Nicolas.

In further exercise of his duties as the senior elected federal official for Guam, San Nicolas continues to make formal recommendations to the Biden-Harris transition team for presidentially appointed positions, according to the release.

Crisostomo brings a strong academic background as a certified government financial manager, certified internal controls auditor and certified fraud examiner, San Nicolas stated. "She has the distinct experience of having financially managed numerous government of Guam agencies in challenging fiscal environments."

Crisostomo has more than 25 years of government service, successfully navigating difficult financial environments in various leadership and policy capacities for the Guam Public School System, the Guam Power Authority, the Guam Housing Corp., Guam Memorial Hospital and the Guam Legislature, San Nicolas stated in the release.