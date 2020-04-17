SBA: $53.6M in payroll relief loans approved for 238 Guam businesses

At least 238 Guam businesses have so far received approval for $53.6 million in federal loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

"That is a big amount of loans that have been approved," the governor said in her daily news briefing.

The loan intends to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn.

Seven banks or lending institutions on Guam are taking part in the program.

In the CNMI, 29 applications were approved, amounting to more than $7.5 million, SBA said.

Kenneth Q. Lujan, SBA Guam branch office manager, on Thursday said at the current rate of loan applications and approvals, the funds are projected to last up to the end of this week, if they don't run out earlier.

"Therefore, I highly encourage the lenders to process the loans as soon as possible. It is on a first-come, first-served basis," he said.

SBA was provided $349 billion to administer the Paycheck Protection Program and issue economic disaster relief funds to the business community.

As of April 13, or 10 days since the program was officially opened, more than $247.5 billion was approved, with $101.5 billion remaining nationwide.

$10,000 advance

Lujan said advance moneys are also beginning to filter into business bank accounts.

If a business requested $10,000 in advance, it should have received an email from SBA, indicating that the funds would be deposited into the business' account, Lujan said.

"The advance will provide $1,000 per employee up to a maximum of $10,000," Lujan said.

Guam Bankers Association President Edward Untalan said banks are doing everything they can to assist businesses and consumers.

Lujan, of SBA, said if clients have any questions pertaining to their applications, they are encouraged to contact SBA’s disaster assistance customer service center at 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov and reference their application numbers to expedite the process.