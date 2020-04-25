Ninety-six of Guam's small businesses have been approved to receive up to $10,000 each from the U.S. Small Business Administration as an advance payment as their Economic Injury Disaster Loans are going through processing.

The payments were limited to $1,000 per employee for a small business – up to a total of $10,000 or 10 employees, SBA Guam Branch Manager Kenneth Lujan said Friday.

The 96 firms received advance payments for a total of $479,000, Lujan stated.

The SBA.gov portal for the EIDL application, however, is closed – for now.

"It is currently closed due to a lapse of funds and anticipated to reopen once funding becomes available," Lujan said.

There were no documents required at the initial point of the application process. However, required documents would be requested once the approval process is initiated, Lujan said.

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation will play an important part in the approval process. However, initial processing of the loan would not be affected while the department remains closed as part of the COVID-19 social distancing safety rules.

As a result of the governor's stay-at-home order, Rev & Tax was placed in the same situation as the IRS – it's closed. With that in mind, certain procedures were set in place to allow the lenders and SBA to proceed to close and disburse the loans, Lujan said.