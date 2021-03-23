SBA launches portal for grant applications from shuttered venue operators

Operators of venues that were shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic can begin submitting applications on April 8 for federal grants through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The SBA announced Monday the launch of a splash page for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal in anticipation of opening applications for the much-anticipated critical economic relief program on April 8.

“Help is here for venue operators hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The SBA has worked diligently to build the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program from the ground up to assist and address the diverse eligibility requirements of each type of applicant and we will open for applications on April 8,” SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said. “The SBA knows these venues are critical to America's economy and understands how hard they've been impacted, as they were among the first to shutter. This vital economic aid will provide a much-needed lifeline for live venues, museums, movie theaters and many more.”

Prior to the official SVOG application opening, the SBA will host a national informational webinar to highlight the application process for potential eligible entities from 2:30 to 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 30. To register for the webinar, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/svog-application-informational-webinar-registration-147041437899.

The SVOG program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act, which appropriated $15 billion for it. The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, appropriated an additional $1.25 billion, bringing the program funding to a total of $16.25 billion, with more than $16 billion allocated for grants.