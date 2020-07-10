SBA lists 296 Guam businesses that received federal aid

A federal government list has identified 296 Guam small businesses that received funds ranging from $150,000 to upward of $2 million each in bailout loans under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Established by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, the program provides small businesses with funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs including benefits.

Funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent and utilities during the economic downturn stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release of the information followed demands for more transparency around the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.

The PPP is a forgivable loan, which means businesses don't have to pay it back if most of it is used to keep the payroll during a specified time.

Other Guam businesses that received less than $150,000 in PPP loans were on a separate SBA list, but they were not identified by name. Some of them received as little as $218 to $300 each.

Businesses that received between $2 million and $5 million

• Bayview II LLC

• City Hill Company (Guam) Ltd.

• Global Food Services LLC

• Guam Reef Hotel Inc.

• Haevichi Hospitality Guam Inc.

• LeoPalace Guam Corp.

• Tanota Development LLC

Businesses that received between $1 million and $2 million

• Aero Micronesia Inc.

• Asia Pacific Hotels Inc. (Guam)

• Cabras Marine Corp.

• Calvo’s Insurance Underwriters Inc.

• General Conference Corp. of Seventh-day Adventist

• Guam X-Ray

• Harvest Baptist Church of Guam Inc.

• JCA Guam LLC

• Lotte Hotel Guam LLC

• Marianas Properties, LLC

• Nissan Motor Corp. in Guam

• Pacific Federal Management Inc.

• Smithbridge Group Pty Ltd.

• South Pacific Petroleum Corp.

• Triple J Enterprises Inc.

Businesses that received between $350,000 and $1 million

• 5M Construction Corp.

• AIC International Inc.

• Alupang Beach Club Inc.

• Ambros Inc.

• Ambyth Shipping & Trading Inc.

• American Medical Center LLC

• Archway Inc.

• Arluis Wedding Guam Corp.

• ASC Trust LLC

• BME & Sons Inc.

• BMI Automotive LLC

• California Pacific Technical Services LLC

• Calvo Enterprises Inc.

• Calvo Fisher & Jacob LLP

• Cars Plus LLC

• Choice Phone LLC

• Consolidated Transportation Services Inc. Guam

• Core Tech Development LLC

• D&Q Co. LTD

• Denny’s Guam Inc.

• Dewitt Transportation Services of Guam Inc.

• DKSH Guam Inc.

• Duenas, Camacho & Associates Inc.

• Dynamic Ventures Inc.

• Emerald Pacific Group Corp.

• Enrst & Young LLP

• EX’A U.S. Corp.

• Father Duenas Memorial School

• Foremost Foods Inc.

• Gemkell Corp.

• Goodwind Development Corp.

• Greenhill Inc.

• Guahan Academy Charter School Inc.

• Guahan Waste Control Inc.

• Guam Fast Foods Inc.

• Guam Industrial Services Inc.

• Guam Tamagawa Co. Ltd.

• Gurusamy Inc.

• Holiday Resort Guam LLC

• Ian Corp.

• iCan Resources Inc.

• Inland Builders Corp.

• International Consolidated Contracting LLC

• International Distributors Inc.

• Jae Hoon Corp.

• Jamaico Inc.

• Japan Bus Lines LLC

• Johndel International Inc.

• King's Restaurant LLC

• Kloppenburg Enterprises Inc.

• L.F. Corp.

• Lotte Duty Free Guam LLC

• LSG Lufthansa Service Guam Inc.

• Lucky Kids Lawn Care & Janitorial

• Luen Fung Enterprises

• Marianas Energy Co. LLC

• Mariano Prime Limited Liability Company

• Micronesian Brokers Inc.

• Mid Pacific Distribution Holdings LLC

• Monster Auto Corp.

• Moy Services Inc.

• Moylan’s Insurance Underwriters Inc.

• Nakicos Corp.

• Pacific Data Systems

• Pacific LP Gas

• Pacific Unlimited Inc.

• Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Guam Inc.

• Phoenix Pacific (Guam) Inc.

• Quick Service Foods Inc

• Ran Care Inc.

• Rem & Associates LLC

• Rocky Mountain Precast LLC

• Sanko Enterprises Inc.

• Seafood Masters Inc.

• SJ Corp.

• Skydive Guam LLC

• ST Corp.

• St. John’s School

• Staywell Guam Inc.

• TG Engineers PC

• The Sandcastle Inc

• Town House Department Stores Inc.

• Triple J Five Star Wholesale Foods Inc.

• Triple J Rentals Guam Inc.

• Tumon Aquarium LLC

• Unitek Environmental Guam

• V.G. Gozum Construction LLC

• Watabe Guam Inc.

• Western Sales Trading Co.

• Wing On Corp.

Businesses/organizations that received between $150,000 and $350,000

• ABC Dental LLC

• Academy of Our Lady of Guam

• Ada’s Trust & Investment

• Alpha Limited Co.

• Alupang Beach Tower LLC.

• AM Insurance Inc.

• American Printing Corp.

• Annie U. Bordallo, MD

• Antonio C Mendoza III

• Apple Pacific LLC

• Archbishop of Agana, A Corporation Sole

• Architectural Painting Services LLC

• Asian Construction Development Corp.

• Assurance Brokers Inc. (Guam)

• B&G Pacific LLC

• Baker International Inc.

• Ban Thai Inc.

• Bishop Baumgartner Memorial School

• Blair Sterling Johnson & Martinez PC

• Blue Ocean Medical Group LLC

• Blue Waters Management Inc.

• C.U. Construction Co.

• C.V. Alegria, DDS Inc.

• Cabot Mantanona LLP

• Cassidy’s Associated Insurers, Inc.

• Catalyst Construction Inc.

• Century Insurance Co. (Guam) Ltd.

• Chan Woo Corp.

• Citi Development & Construction Inc.

• Civille & Tang PLLC

• Copy Express Inc.

• Core Tech Resort LLC

• Cosmos Distributing Co. Ltd.

• Data Management Resources LLC

• Deepak T. Bhojwani

• Detry Corp.

• Dewan Worldwide Inc.

• DPG Inc.

• E.M.B Electrical Inc.

• Eagle Land Holdings LLC

• East-West Rental Center Inc.

• Engineering Management & Planning Services Corp.

• ERC Trading Inc.

• Fitness Solutions LLC

• Forest Dining Service Inc.

• Galaide Group LLC

• Garden Villa LLC

• Giant Construction Corporation

• Global Recycling Center Inc.

• Graphic Center Inc.

• Great National Insurance Underwriters Inc

• Guahan Eats Inc.

• Guahan Insurance Services Inc.

• Guam Daily Post LLC

• Guam Music Inc.

• Guam Ocean Park Corporation

• Guam Pak Express Inc.

• Guam Surgicenter LLC

• Guam Temps Inc.

• Guam-Micronesia Mission of Seventh-day Adventists

• Hagens Inc.

• HD Shops Micronesia LLC

• Heavenly Foods Inc.

• Holiday Tours Micronesia (Guam) Inc.

• HRC Guam Co.

• International Dining Concepts LLC

• Island Certs Corp.

• Island Eye Center

• Island Home Insurance Co.

• Island Surgical Center PC

• J. IN Corp.

• Jeff’s Pirates Cove Inc.

• JHC Corp.

• JM Robertson Inc.

• JMSI Electrical LLC

• Jones & Guerrero Co. Inc.

• JRN Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Inc.

• JWS Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Ltd.

• K Cleaning Services

• Kals Corp.

• Kawabata International Inc.

• Korando Corp.

• KwikSpace Guam Inc.

• LGI Pacific Guam Inc.

• Lina’la LLC

• M and B Inc.

• M-80 Systems Inc.

• Manhattan Guam Inc.

• Marianas Gas Corp.

• Marianas Linen Supply Inc.

• Marianas Pacific Distributors Inc.

• Marianas Physicians Group LLC

• Marianas Slingstone Inc.

• MedPharm Corp.

• Mercy Heights Nursery and Kindergarten

• Meskla Enterprises LLC

• Micronesia Renewable Energy Inc.

• Micronesian Divers Association Inc.

• Micronesian Exotic Animal Specialty Services PC

• Mircopac Inc.

• Mid Pac Far East LLC

• Momo Corp.

• Mosa’s Hot Box Inc.

• Mount Carmel School

• N.C. Macario & Associates Inc.

• Nanbo Guam Ltd.

• Netcare Life and Health Insurance

• Nexus Environmental Group Guam LLC

• Nippon Travel Agency Micronesia Inc.

• Nissan Rent-A-Car (Guam) Inc.

• Notre Dame High School Inc.

• Ordot Dental Clinic LLP

• Pacair Ltd.

• Pacific Dining LLC

• Pacific Fastfood Associates LLC

• Pacific Indemnity Insurance Co.

• Pacific Island Security Agency Inc.

• Pacific Max Corp.

• Pacific Med & Nephrology

• Pacific Metal Works Corp.

• Pacific Pancakes Two LLC

• Pacific Pasta LLC

• Pacific Rainbow Inc.

• Pacific Telestations LLC

• Pacific Underwater Observatories Inc.

• PCR Environmental Inc.

• PCR Inc.

• Phil-Gets (Guam) International Trading Corp.

• Polyphase Systems Inc.

• Premiere Alliance Corp.

• Prime Care Inc.

• Primos Heavy Equipment Rental Services

• ProPacific Builder Corp.

• Protection Concepts Unlimited LLC

• Reaction Co.

• Realty Management Co. Inc.

• Robert J Yang DMD PC

• RR Enterprise

• RT Restaurants LLC

• S.E.T. - Pacific Inc.

• S.P.E. (Guam) Inc.

• Saint Paul Christian School

• Sakurai Guam Inc.

• San Vicente Catholic School

• Sanctuary Inc. of Guam

• Sanford Technology Group LLC

• Santa Barbara Catholic School

• Scuba Company

• SE Construction Corp.

• Seabridge Inc.

• SeaQuest Guam Inc.

• SecureSafe Solutions LLC

• Security Title Inc.

• Sentry Hospitality Corp.

• Setiadi Architects LLC

• Shen’s Corp.

• SIFA Learning Academy Charter School

• Sorensen Television Systems Inc.

• St. Anthony Catholic School

• Szabo Aerospace LLC

• Takekuma LLC

• Tango Inc.

• Taniguchi-Ruth & Associates DBA TRMA + Architects

• Tanota Corp.

• Teras Inc.

• The Dentists’ Clinic

• The Saira LLC

• Thomas Kyung S. Lee DDS

• Timothy P. Brady DDS PC

• Title Guaranty of Guam

• Tokio Marine Pacific Insurance Ltd.

• Triple B Forwarders (Guam) Inc.

• Triple J Restaurant Group Inc.

• Unity Development Corp.

• Unlimited Services Group LLC

• Venture Transportation LLC

• Vince Corp.

• Watami USA Guam

• Winner Enterprises

• WM Engineering Services LLC

• WMJ Inc.

• YBL PLLC