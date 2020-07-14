SBA stops processing EIDL advance requests

The U.S. Small Business Administration has stopped processing requests for advance payments under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance program.

As of July 11, SBA stopped processing EIDL Advance payment requests because program funds have been fully allocated, stated SBA Guam branch manager Kenneth Lujan.

EIDL loan applications will still be processed, even though the advance payment is no longer available, he added.

The EIDL Advance program has successfully provided $20 billion to nearly 6 million small businesses and nonprofit organizations to help with their emergency capital needs.

On Guam, 1,421 businesses were given EIDL Advance funds totaling $5.9 million.

In the Northern Marianas, a total of 246 businesses were given EIDL Advance funds totaling $1.18 million. These funds do not have to be repaid.

However, for borrowers who received a Paycheck Protection Program loan in addition to the EIDL Advance, the amount of the EIDL Advance payments will be subtracted from the forgiveness amount of the Paycheck Protection Program loan if the advance funds were used to pay for employee payroll costs which would be considered as a duplication of benefits, SBA's Lujan added.

The EIDL advance program ensured businesses and non-profit organizations had greater access to emergency funds since the advance does not have to be repaid and applicants did not have to be approved for a loan to receive the EIDL advance.