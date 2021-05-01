SBA warns about pandemic relief scammers

The Small Business Administration recently launched two new programs: Shuttered Venue Operators Grant and Restaurant Revitalization Fund. These programs provide economic aid to hard-hit small businesses, nonprofits, venues and restaurants.

Bad actors may take this opportunity to impersonate lenders or government officials in emails, robocalls, social media accounts and phony websites, the SBA said in a statement on its website. Their goal is to attract victims and commit fraud, scams, and schemes. The result is financial or personally identifiable information loss for the victims.

For more information regarding these programs, please visit the SBA website listed below.

The public is advised to immediately report this or similar activity, if detected, to Kenneth Lujan, branch manager of the Guam Branch Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration. He will pass the information to the SBA team monitoring spam mail.

Source: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options/cross-program-eligibility-sba-covid-19-relief-options