SBA's COVID-19 disaster loan program accessible by phone, email, online

Guam small businesses can call or email the U.S. Small Business Administration if they're having trouble accessing the U.S. Small Business Administration's COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan website online.

The website for the COVID-19 disaster loan program is https://www.sba.gov/page/disaster-loan-applications.

If logging in from Guam is unsuccessful, applicants can call the SBA disaster assistance customer service center at 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or contact SBA customer service by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, small business owners in all U.S. states, Washington D.C., Guam and other territories are eligible to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan advance of up to $10,000.

The SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan program provides small businesses with working capital loans of up to $2 million that can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.

The loan advance will provide economic relief to businesses that are currently experiencing a temporary loss of revenue, according to the SBA. Funds will be made available within three days of a successful application, and this loan advance will not have to be repaid, SBA stated.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans are also available to residents in declared disaster areas.