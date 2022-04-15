Securitas has named Wallace Kelley to serve in the newly created position of director of operations for Hawaii and Guam.

He will provide oversight of personnel in Hawaii and Guam, which includes nearly 1,500 employees who serve more than 500 commercial clients, the company stated in a press release.

Prior to this position, he served as a Securitas Hawaii district manager for 10 years, where he managed a portfolio of nearly 40 clients in the commercial sector including hospitality.

Securitas Security Services USA Inc. is the nation's leading security provider, with more than 100,000 employees.