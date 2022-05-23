Select Jif peanut butter products being recalled

Select Jif peanut butter products sold in the United States are being recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration Saturday Guam time.

The product's manufacturer, J. M. Smucker Co., is voluntarily recalling the product off shelves and distribution chains.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, the FDA stated.

In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis, according to the agency.

The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets.

Recalled products include the products with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside "best if used by" date.

(Daily Post Staff)