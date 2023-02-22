Calvo’s SelectCare, underwritten by Tokio Marine Pacific Insurance, announced Monday in a press release that its health plans have received full reaccreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

The AAAHC accreditation is a nationally recognized evaluation that assesses the quality of health care that health plans provide to their members. To earn accreditation, AAAHC evaluates how well a health plan manages all parts of its delivery system, including: Member rights, responsibilities and protections, governance and administrative services. Accreditation status provides consumers with an unprecedented ability to evaluate the quality of different health plans along a variety of important criteria and to make their health plan decisions based on demonstrated value rather than simply on cost, the company said in the release.

“Achieving reaccreditation from AAAHC signifies our commitment to raising the quality of the care and the services that we provide to our members,” said Frank Campillo, health plan administrator. “Accreditation is awarded to plans whose service and clinical quality meets or exceeds AAAHC's rigorous requirements for consumer protection and quality improvements.”

Campillo added, “This achievement was made possible through the dedication and efforts of our employees and management team, our partnerships with physician and hospital providers, and ensuring that our members have access to the appropriate care, locally or off island, when needed.”