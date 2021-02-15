In partnership with its pharmacy benefit manager, OptumRx, Calvo’s SelectCare is making a new free pharmacy discount program available to consumers in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, SelectCare stated in a press release.

Optum Perks is a pharmacy drug savings program that offers free coupons and discount cards for thousands of prescriptions at pharmacies across the island. The coupons and discount cards deliver savings of up to 80% and help lower the cost of prescription drugs.

Optum Perks is not an insurance program and there are no fees, no expiration dates and no credit cards needed. It is designed for consumers without insurance, but can be used by everyone, even if they have insurance. It was created to help consumers save money on their medications.

Because the program negotiates lower costs with drug companies and pharmacies, consumers pay less for their medications, improving access so consumers can better take care of their health. One example is a consumer taking prednisone for arthritis. Normally, the consumer would pay $20 for a 30-day supply based on the cash price set by the local pharmacy. However, using the Optum program the consumer would pay $10 for a 30-day supply, saving upwards of $120 a year on the medication. So far, Optum Perks has saved users in the U.S. more than $1.7 billion in prescription medications at over 64,000 pharmacies nationwide.

Local pharmacies on Guam and Saipan participating in the Optum Perks program include Sagan Amot Pharmacy, Perezville Pharmacy, ITC Pharmacy, Mega Drug, Community Pharmacy, ExpressMed Pharmacy, Minutes Rx Pharmacy, Pacific Healthcare Pharmacy, Guam Rexall Drugs, Kmart and Guam SDA Clinic Pharmacy. And in Saipan - Superdrug Pharmacy, Phi Pharmacy and Brabu Pharmacy.

To participate in the program, patients can go online at https://perks.optum.com/calvos to search for a specific drug, check the price and locate the nearest participating pharmacy on Guam, the CNMI or in the U.S. They then take the coupon or text that they receive to the pharmacy to save on their next prescription.

For more information on the program contact Calvo’s SelectCare.