William “Wes” Seleen is the new operations manager for Micronesian Divers Association.

Seleen has extensive dive industry experience among his other professional attributes and is a decided operational partner and asset to Micronesian Divers, the company stated in a press release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In his new role, Seleen will oversee the general day-to-day operations for the business' two shops, boat operations, rental and repair departments.