Sen. Joe San Agustin led a legislative hearing yesterday on a bill that would help small businesses cope with the COVID-19 economic downturn by changing the business privilege tax structure temporarily.

The legislation, Bill 323, would raise the ceiling for small businesses to qualify for the limited exemption over a two-year period.

The proposal would expand the number of small businesses that would qualify for the limited exemption by raising the threshold for small businesses' annual gross receipts limit to qualify. The current cap is $100,000 worth of gross revenue. The legislation would raise the limit to $250,000 to qualify for the 3% gross receipts tax.

Businesses normally pay 6% GRT if their revenues rise above the exemption limit.

The Guam Chamber of Commerce and the Guam Economic Development Authority were not represented at the legislative hearing, senators noted.

Businessman Carlos Camacho testified that he supports it, not for himself, as his businesses' revenues are above the threshold. Instead, he said he supports it because it helps to encourage small businesses to open in this economic downturn and it helps existing small businesses, such as food trucks, to survive.

Camacho said he's also encouraging his 17-year-old daughter to start a small business to save up for college, and the legislation would help encourage people such as her.

Senators generally approved of the proposal but there was concern about the impact on the local government's tax collection.

The proposal could reduce the government's tax collection by about $5 million, according to certain senators.

The legislation would cover small businesses that earn income from real property rentals, retailing, service income, commission income, license insurance premium and/or farming.