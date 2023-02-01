Maree Pelkey Sgro, vice president and investment adviser representative with BG Investment Services Inc., has earned the Certified Financial Planner certification, BankGuam Holding Co. announced in a press release.

BGIS is a subsidiary of BankGuam Holding Co. Issued by the CFPBoard, the Certified Financial Planner certification is the standard of excellence for financial planners for which CFP professionals must meet extensive experience requirements, complete financial planning coursework, and pass the CFP certification examination, the organization said in the release. With less than five Certified Financial Planners on island, Sgro joins a select group of financial professionals who commit to deliver holistic financial planning and always place their clients’ best interests first, BankGuam said.

“This is undoubtedly an amazing accomplishment for Maree. The CFP certification, along with her experience and work ethic is a testament to how dedicated Maree is to serving our clients at the highest level,” said Alexandra Leon Guerrero, BGIS vice president and managing investment adviser representative

With BankGuam Holding Company since 2019, Sgro has more than 15 years of financial services experience, specializing in investment advisory services. She is a graduate of Academy of Our Lady of Guam and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Guam.