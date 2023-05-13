SHRM and United to host HR conference

The Society for Human Resource Management Guam Chapter, in partnership with United Airlines, will host the 2023 SHRM Guam Annual Conference, "HR United: Taking HR to New Heights," to be held Aug. 18 at the Dusit Thani Resort Guam in Tumon, SHRM announced in a news release.

SHRM Guam has planned a day filled with inspiration and takeaways to help elevate attendees as HR and business professionals, the society said in the release.

This year’s conference features Milton Perkins, Ph.D., who will share insightful information such as: leadership development; diversity, equity and inclusion; workforce planning; and HR strategy development, SHRM said in the release.

Participants also will hear directly from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for the first time on Guam, the society said. EEOC Commissioner Keith Sonderling will be at the conference to speak on the EEOC’s agenda and discuss issues the EEOC considers hot topics in today’s workplace, according to the release.

John Register will inspire attendees to overcome adversity, according to the release. Human capital managers should all be empowered to take workers, the workplace and work to new heights. Participants will learn how to move and inspire employees to excel beyond the challenges of creating a better work environment.

Attendees also will hear from a panel of some of Guam’s well-known chief executive officers. The panel will discuss the relationship between the C-suite and HR and what the C-suite needs from HR professionals to help manage human capital.

This year’s conference will have two breakout sessions. One track will focus on legal and compliance issues; the second will focus on HR leadership and development.

For the legal and compliance track, Patrick Candoleta from the U.S. Department of Labor will present updates on the department’s enforcement efforts in Guam and address any hot issues related to the workplace in Guam. Jeffrey Sablan from the Guam Department of Labor Fair Employment Practices Division will speak about enforcement issues and the department’s focus for the upcoming year.

For the HR leadership and development track, Darlene Garcia with the Grief Recovery Method will help participants understand the grieving process and to develop policies to address grief in the workplace. With all the issues surrounding mental health in the workplace, HR professionals and business leaders must understand how to manage these situations in the workplace, organizers said in the release.

Additionally, the Guam Human Rights Initiative will define human trafficking and how HR and business leaders can identify when it occurs and how to report and address it in the workplace.