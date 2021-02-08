The SHRM Guam professional chapter ranked No. 2 among all SHRM chapters nationally in donations to the SHRM Foundation in 2020. The announcement was made via livestream on Facebook on Thursday by the SHRM Foundation – the fundraising arm of the Society for Human Resource Management. This is the highest ranking SHRM Guam has ever received from the SHRM Foundation. Except for the No. 1-ranked Louisville chapter, SHRM Guam outperformed chapters all throughout the U.S. mainland, according to a media release from the SHRM Guam chapter.

In Thursday’s livestreamed announcement, before the top 25 nationally ranked chapters were announced, SHRM Foundation Executive Director Wendi Safstrom gave special recognition to SHRM Guam. “A special shout-out to SHRM Guam who is joining us from our tomorrow, which is very early in their day,” Safstrom said. The full video announcement can be viewed on Facebook Watch using the following link: https://fb.watch/3rijew3GUc/