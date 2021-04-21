The Society for Human Resource Management recently awarded the SHRM Guam Chapter its EXCEL Platinum Award for SHRM Guam Chapter’s accomplishments in 2020, the Guam chapter stated in a press release.

The EXCEL award is given to SHRM state councils and chapters to recognize major accomplishments, strategic activities, and tactical initiatives that elevate the HR profession.

“So much of SHRM’s positive impact on our workplaces can be traced back to the dedication of our chapters and state councils like SHRM Guam Chapter. I’ve seen firsthand how these leaders drive meaningful changes to build workplaces where employers and employees can thrive together,” said Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and chief executive officer of SHRM. “The Platinum EXCEL Award not only honors SHRM Guam’s accomplishments in 2020, but it’s also a testament to the hard work it took to get there.”

The EXCEL Award can be earned at four levels: bronze, silver, gold and platinum.

SHRM Guam Chapter President Daphne Leon Guerrero described a few of SHRM Guam’s many accomplishments over the past year. “We provided multiple HR training sessions to small businesses, we offered free webinars and other guidance to help local businesses navigate the (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) and (Families First Coronavirus Response Act), and we partnered with public health agencies and officials to provide timely updates on COVID-19 testing, quarantine protocols, contact tracing, vaccinations, and workplace safety."