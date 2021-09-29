The Society for Human Resource Management Guam Chapter has announced that its 2021 annual conference will take place on Oct. 22.

This year’s conference, themed “inspiHR," will be the first of its kind for the chapter, according to SHRM Guam President Daphne Leon Guerrero.

“This is our first virtual conference, and the first time we have partnered with the District Court of Guam,” Leon Guerrero said in a press release. “While we were all looking forward to an in-person event, a virtual conference is the best way to ensure the safety of our attendees.”

The conference will feature two internationally acclaimed keynote speakers:

• Johnny C. Taylor Jr., president and CEO of the SHRM national organization; and

• Magie Cook, an entrepreneur and motivational speaker often referred to as "America’s Success" speaker.

Additionally, SHRM Guam is bringing back “edutainer” Milton J. Perkins, a leading industry expert in human resources, workforce planning and human capital management.

The list of presenters for the legal segment of the conference will include:

• Attorney Vince Camacho of the Camacho Calvo Law Group, who will lead employers and HR professionals in dissecting the components of labor cases and what they should know to avoid them;

• Attorney Tom Sinclair of Calvo Fisher & Jacob, who will walk participants through a hypothetical COVID-19 workplace dispute case from a plaintiff’s perspective; and

• Attorney Yohance Edwards, director of Workplace Relations for the U.S. Courts of the 9th Circuit, who will provide a look at workplace policy developments in the federal courts.

The conference will include special segments on mindfulness, uplifting video presentations from a variety of local organizations, and the unveiling of a brand new SHRM Guam initiative geared toward emerging HR and leadership professionals.

SHRM Guam President-elect Yolanda Padrones shared her perspective on this year’s annual conference: “In the midst of a worldwide event that has been so disruptive of workplace conditions, now more than ever, HR professionals and businesses' management must stay up-to-date on current workplace issues, regulations and best practices. But it’s also important for all of us to stay connected as colleagues and as people."

HR professionals will receive SHRM recertification credits, while Guam lawyers will earn valuable continuing legal education credits for attending the conference.

For more information, visit the SHRM Guam chapter website at guam.shrm.org or email shrm.guam.chapter@guam.com.