The Guam chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will resume in-person training next week. The chapter will provide a selection of career-enhancing programs that will help elevate the credibility and skills ets of HR and business professionals in Guam, according to a media release from the SHRM Guam Chapter.

Career development and training have on hold since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The chapter wants to kick-start the return to normalcy with programs that will whet participants' appetites for learning, according to the release.

The chapter has made special arrangements to fly Dr. Milton Perkins from Dallas, Texas, to Guam to conduct next week’s training events at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort. Perkins is a leading industry expert in human capital and widely sought by businesses worldwide to help companies develop innovative business solutions through people.

Next week’s events begin Tuesday, Aug. 3, with a full-day training session on People Analytics. Perkins will lead HR and business professionals in the use of people analytics to interpret and analyze their people data to identify performance drivers, enhance recruitment efforts, and solve business challenges.

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, Perkins will conduct a short morning workshop: Building a Productive Relationship With Your Boss. In this session, Perkins will help Guam employees learn practical tools and techniques to manage their relationship with their manager, the release stated.

Thursday, Aug. 5, and Friday, Aug. 6 are two separate training sessions for Leading Workplace Investigations. In these sessions, Dr. Perkins will walk Guam’s HR and business leaders through conducting legal and fair workplace investigations. Participants can expect to learn practical interviewing skills and how to analyze results and draw conclusions to resolve employee grievances.

All sessions will be held at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort Guam, with breakfast, lunch and afternoon snack provided during the full-day sessions. Additionally, the full-day training sessions allow participants the opportunity to obtain SHRM specialty credentials in people analytics or workplace investigations upon completion of additional online modules and a short assessment.

“This Pandemic has been such a challenging time for HR and business professionals. So that we can emerge from this crisis stronger and better, we need to shift our focus to upskilling and reskilling our workforce to deal with a post-pandemic world," said Daphne Leon Guerrero,SHRM Guam president.

To register for next week’s events, visit guam.shrm.org or email at shrm.guam.chapter@guam.com.