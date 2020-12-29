Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction recently announced it has signed a contract to build what will be Guam's largest power plant.

Doosan signed the contract with Korea Electric Power Corp. and Korea East-West Power, the consortium the Guam Power Authority selected as the winning bidder that will develop and finance the 200-megawatt power plan in the Ukudu area in Dededo, adjacent to the northern wastewater treatment plant.

Doosan's contract, worth an estimated $560 million, involves building the power plant that will produce about 40% of Guam's power needs.

As the contractor, Doosan will be "responsible for all the processes from plant engineering to equipment manufacturing, installation, and commissioning, with plans in place to have the plant construction completed by 2024," according to a Dec. 21 statement from Doosan.

Doosan will also be applying its technology to construct a 25-megawatt energy storage system to ensure a stable power supply, the company stated.

Once the plant has been built, it is expected to become the largest baseload power plant accounting for about 40% of the power supply in Guam, the company stated.

“We will do our best to make this project an exemplary case of global business expansion, one that was achieved through the joint efforts of Korean developers and (engineering, procurement and construction) contractors,” said Inwon Park, CEO of Doosan Heavy’s Plant EPC Business Group, in a press release. “We plan to strengthen our efforts to penetrate the overseas market for combined cycle power plants.”

In September 2019, the Consolidated Commission on Utilities approved GPA's selection of KEPCO, to finance, build and operate a 198-megawatt combined cycle power plant in Ukudu, Dededo. Ownership and operation of the plant will transfer to GPA at the end of the 25-year contract.

The new dual-fuel power plant will produce power using clean ultra-low-sulfur diesel or liquefied natural gas, substantially reducing GPA’s current fuel oil consumption by about 35 million gallons per year, a GPA press release stated. The savings will reduce the fuel surcharge, thus lowering the cost of energy for ratepayers, GPA stated at the time of the selection of KEPCO.

The new dual-fuel power plant is projected to lower the total average residential power bill by 7.95%, while burning ultra-low-sulfur diesel, once completed in 2024, GPA previously stated.