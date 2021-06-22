The Sky Zone Trampoline Park, which has been closed for almost a year, has reopened to include a couple of different summer camps that provide a little more than meets the eye.

The Summer SkyCamp 2021 started on Monday, and aside from plenty of trampoline time, also includes classroom instruction on arts and crafts. "Parents can drop their children here at 11:30 a.m., with their lunch, and the kids can eat here before we start the daily camp program," said Jane Quidachay, the general manager for the Sky Zone Trampoline Park. "We have one of the park features closed due to pandemic protocols, but the rest of the park is open for the kids to enjoy," she said.

The second summer camp being offered at Sky Zone is the 2021 Sky Zone STEM Camp, which also includes a lot of jumping, but the classroom instruction will veer into the STEM fields: science, technology, engineering and math. According to 2021 STEM Camp spokesman Mike Soderquist, the program will aid campers with academics, "Our program will address subjects within the STEM fields, and also social media," Soderquist said. "We also want to help out with homework and their studies," he added.

Both camps are held at the sprawling Sky Zone Trampoline Park at the Agana Shopping Center. For more information on the Summer SkyCamp 2021 or the Sky Zone STEM Camp, call 671-969-ZONE (9663).