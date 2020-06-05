Frederick Granillo has been named director of the Pacific Islands Small Business Development Center Network at the University of Guam.

Granillo comes to the center with more than 31 years of industry experience, particularly in the areas of accounting, finance and income taxation, UOG stated in a press release.

Granillo was most recently the chief financial officer for an established locally and family-owned business. He has also previously held the management positions of business adviser, internal and external auditor, assistant vice president in commercial lending and controller in a number of different business organizations, according to the release.

Granillo holds a bachelor of business administration in accounting from California State University, Los Angeles, and a master of business administration in management from Amberton University in Texas.

“He has a passion for assisting entrepreneurs and helping them to realize their dream of business ownership,” said Annette Santos, dean of the UOG School of Business and Public Administration. “Being an entrepreneur himself, he knows what it takes to run and manage his own business.”

“The small businesses on Guam and across the Micronesia archipelago represent a vital piece of our economy, communities, and region,” Santos said. “We look forward to Mr. Granillo’s leadership in elevating the Pacific Islands SBDC Network into a thriving ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation while preserving our cultural identities, encouraging new business growth, and improving partner relations.”