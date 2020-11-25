Small businesses can now start applying for rent relief

Struggling small businesses such as restaurants and bars can begin applying today for a program that could help them pay up to two months worth of past-due commercial rent or $15,000, whichever is lesser.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero made available $3 million in federal pandemic relief funds for the Small Business Rent Assistance Program.

The Guam Economic Development Authority, which is administering the rent relief program, will make available by 8 a.m. today the application form and related materials on the GEDA website, www.investguam.com.

GEDA Administrator Melanie Mendiola said the agency is ready to receive an influx of applications from today to Dec. 11.

The program is subject to funding availability, she said.

Completed applications will be processed on a first come, first served basis, according to GEDA.

Businesses must provide, at a minimum, a lease statement from their landlord and, if current on rent, evidence of business interruption such as business privilege tax filed.

Qualified small businesses include food and beverage establishments, brick-and-mortar retail stores, and personal services businesses such as hair or nail salons.

'Slap in the face'

Thomas Peinhopf, a local bar owner who sued the governor over the business shutdown, on Tuesday said the rent relief program is "a start and a slap in the face with nine months of rent debts and many more to come."

"It is a total joke and it took a lawsuit to apply pressure and get (the governor) into gears," Peinhopf, owner of Livehouse in Tumon and The Shady Lady bar in Dededo, said. "It's a human tragedy what is happening with us."

This is the first commercial rent relief program of its kind since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Guam, leading to temporary and permanent business closures and the displacement of 30,000-plus workers.

Nine months into the pandemic, restaurants and other businesses remain on limited operations.

Bars, for example, have been ordered to close since March, except for a few weeks with 50% capacity, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

300-400 businesses

Initially, GEDA anticipated $5 million in funding for the program, so it was looking at up to two months worth of rental payment assistance, or up to $20,000, for each eligible small business.

But with a lower funding of $3 million, the GEDA administrator said the agency is lowering the assistance threshold to up to two months of past-due rent or up to $15,000, whichever is lesser.

With this amount, GEDA anticipates being able to assist 300 to 400 small businesses, instead of about 500.

"GEDA will always advocate for more funding for small businesses, but we recognize that there are a great many needs in our community," Mendiola told The Guam Daily Post.

Filled-out application forms can be emailed to rentassistance@investguam.com.

Nonelectronic submissions may be submitted to GEDA by appointment only, in order to comply with public health guidelines.

Each applicant will be evaluated based on its own merits and, therefore, processing times may vary, GEDA said.

All information except for award amount will be made public, including application status, so applicants may check the status of their award applications.

$41M remaining funds

The governor on Monday signed an executive order allocating $3 million from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, funding "to provide direct financial assistance to local small businesses for the payment of rent obligations to commercial landlords."

"Small businesses are the anchor of our economy, and we understand how policies to protect the health of our people have also affected these businesses," the governor said Tuesday in a statement. "As we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, we hope this grant provides some relief to our small business owners."

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said business owners have invested time and resources to ensure their businesses are safe for their consumers during a global pandemic.

"This grant was created to ease some of the financial burdens they have faced because of COVID-19," he said.

The $41 million in remaining CARES Act relief funding, as of October, has been allocated for specific needs, budget director Lester Carlson said Tuesday. This funding expires on Dec. 30.

The administration budgeted nearly $118 million in CARES Act funding through the end of the year and has spent $77 million as of last month.