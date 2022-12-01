Smithbridge Guam announced on Tuesday that it was recognized by the Guam Contractors Association at its Excellence in Construction Awards in a press release.

Smithbridge Guam took home two awards during GCA’s annual Excellence in Construction and Contractor of the Year event held Nov. 4 at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort.

The project that won the federal government/military (less than $10 million) award was Smithbridge’s Micronic Filters Installation.

The project that won a merit award for the special projects (less than $2 million) category was the Lady Carolina Demolition.

According to the release, “The Excellence in Construction awards program is the industry’s leading competition, developed to honor innovative and high-quality construction projects. The award honors all construction team members, including the contractor, owner, architect and engineer. The project entries are judged on complexity, attractiveness, overcoming unique challenges, completion time, workmanship, innovation, safety and cost.”

Smithbridge Guam also received two awards at the Guam Contractors Association annual Family Day Picnic, the release stated.

“For 28 years, the GCA annual Family Day Picnic has been held to recognize and show appreciation for all those who keep Guam’s construction industry moving forward. The tug of war is hotly contested and so the team were honored to win again this year.”

Smithbridge Guam also placed 17th for the Guam Business Magazine: The Bank of Guam ASC Trust list of Top Companies in Micronesia.