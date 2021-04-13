Some Guam restaurants are hiring again

International Dining Concepts, a restaurant group including California Pizza Kitchen, Ban Thai Restaurant & Lounge, Pika's Cafe and Beachin' Shrimp is hosting a job fair to hire for a wide range of restaurant positions.

The job fair will be on Wednesday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Beachin' Shrimp at Flame Tree Plaza in Tumon across from the Pacific Islands Club.

Available positions include cooks, prep staff, dishwashers, bussers, hosts, servers, bartenders and restaurant managers.

Interested applicants are invited and are asked to bring a pen, resume and to wear a mask or face cover for the event.

All social distancing and safety protocols will be practiced according to public health standards, according to the restaurant group.

Applicants may complete an application when they arrive or download an application in advance at https://bit.ly/2OvXkxw and bring it with them to the job fair.