Some tourism businesses reopen, with caution

As visitors from Taiwan and South Korea trickle in, a few businesses in the tourism sector have reopened, while some remain hesitant to open their doors.

"It's tough, but we're looking at over 2,000 visitors by the third week of August," said Guam Visitors Bureau President and CEO Carl Gutierrez. Gutierrez and other tourism officials are urging businesses in the tourism sector to reopen.

Gian Maldo, a manager at Tagada Guam, an amusement park in Tumon that used to be teeming with tourists, said, "We are encountering some of the tourists from Korea and Taiwan, but not much, maybe one or two, or five a night. We are still slow, up and down, compared to pre-pandemic numbers."

The park can operate at full capacity, and Tagada Guam continues to practice pandemic protocols by checking temperatures and requiring face masks while in the park. The park features such amusement rides as bumper cars and the Tagada Disco, an attraction that spins riders around like a top, at various angles.

Businesses such as Axe Murderer Tours have a little more diversity in their clientele, servicing military and local customers along with a segment of tourists. "Prior to the pandemic, we were quite fortunate to have about 25% of our business comprised of tourists," said Megan Scheibe, one of the owners of the company. "We had a location at the Sheraton devoted entirely to tourists. Of course, now there are no tourists, but we did receive quite a few customers with the British carrier.

"But now, we have to practice a comprehensive list of protocols due to our business, which sometimes involve the sharing of equipment," Sheibe said. Axe Murderer Tours provides scuba training and tours, and sales and service of scuba equipment.

According to Post files, during a recent board meeting at the Guam Visitors Bureau, information was released that Japan Airlines and other carriers were suspending flights from Japan to Guam until the end of September. However, Philippine Airlines will resume regular flights, with Korean Air to begin flights twice a week from Korea. Budget carriers T'way Air and Jin Air will provide service once a week from Korea, and Eva Air will be flying a schedule of charter flights from Taipei throughout August.