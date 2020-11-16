Spa ayualum, with outlets at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa and Hotel Nikko Guam, is dipping is toes back into providing soothing massages, but general manager Yuta Hasegawa said the company is taking every precaution to do so safely.

The spa, like most nonessential businesses, closed in March, reopened in June, then closed again in August when the island tightened restrictions again as the number of coronavirus cases rose.

The spa reopened at the beginning of October, ahead of the crowd, said Hasegawa.

“We opened earlier than our competitors but during the closures we studied the procedures and had everything set in place already,” he said.

Hasegawa said the spa built on the guidelines issued by the Department of Public Health and Social Services and incorporated protocols used in Japan and other places off island. A couple of states in the U.S. opened spas before Guam, and Hasegawa said the local spa learned from them too.

He said the company spent about $10,000 to make the spa as risk-free as possible.

In addition to the typical hand sanitation, temperature checks, mask wearing and inquiry into health status many businesses require, Spa ayualam spaced out appointments to give more time for cleaning between clients, bought special sanitation products without harsh chemicals, and limited the number of clients to a room, along with other new standards.

According the The Global Wellness Institute, the spa industry economy is currently a $119 billion business. Hasegawa said while the spa business on Guam is relatively small, it was largely dependent on tourism.

Spa ayualam is doing less than 50% of the business it was doing before the pandemic, he said, noting spa services in Japan dropped by 30% from before the pandemic, but differences in country protocols and cultural attitudes toward massage make the two hard to compare.

Across the U.S., spa use is also down. According to a July survey by the International Spa Association, services at 31% of resort and hotel spas had decreased by more than 65% because of the coronavirus.

Now with the majority of its clientele gone - mainly from Japan and South Korea - the local spa industry is catering to clientele right here at home, said Hasegawa.

He said since reopening, about 90% of guests are local, when before the pandemic local clients made up less than 20%.

It’s a change the spa is embracing and actively trying to build on.

“Before we targeted tourists and didn’t really have a good promo for locals but now we have good promos for them,” Hasewaga said.

Bang On Kapileo, one of the spa’s 15 massage therapists, said she is comfortable doing her job with the new standards in place.

“Yes, we feel safe,” she said, “When we finish a massage we clean everything.”

And while Hasegawa feels it’s safe to say tourists will eventually return, when exactly that will be is uncertain.

“We expect the tourists to come back as soon as possible but the tourism situation really depends on the global situation,” he said.

And when they do, Hasegawa said he plans to continue to include local clientele as a targeted market, having learned what many Guam businesses are likely finding during the pandemic: “A local customer can be a very loyal customer,” he said.