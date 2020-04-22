Speaker to bankers group: Don't garnish COVID-19 checks

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes is asking Guam banks and credit unions to spare Guam residents' COVID-19 checks from garnishment for debts owed to the local financial institutions.

Barnes wrote on Tuesday to Ed Untalan, president of the Guam Bankers Association, first to thank GBA member institutions for staying open despite the COVID-19 crisis and for providing programs to defer some loan payments while the crisis is ongoing.

"I am especially appreciative for all the programs the banks have created in order to give families a sense of financial relief," Barnes wrote. "I know many residents and businesses on Guam have been feeling the economic burdens caused by COVID-19 for several weeks now. It is great knowing that our banks are working together to assist and support our people."

Barnes also said the COVID-19 money residents will receive "is desperately needed for those seeking to just put food on the table, pay rent or pay their utilities."

"It is with this in mind that I write to humbly ask the members of the Guam Bankers Association to forgo garnishment of any economic impact payment," the speaker added.