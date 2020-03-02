Speed tester: GTA offers Best Mobile Coverage

GTA announced that it has received its second consecutive award from Ookla for Best Mobile Coverage in Guam for the last half of 2019. The local telecom company received notice after Ookla results compared user-initiated tests taken on Speedtest.net on iOS and Android mobile apps for the third and fourth quarters of 2019.

Ookla is the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence and testing applications and is the company behind Speedtest.net, according to GTA. Tests provide insight into the speed and quality of mobile and fixed broadband connections.

"We remain committed to building a quality wireless network and our strategic investments align with the growing demand of our subscribers," GTA President and CEO Roland Certeza stated in a release. "Receiving the Best Coverage Award for all of 2019 is a significant achievement."

Ookla Coverage Awards are based on the user's mobile experience with their cellular network and incorporate a measure of each provider's availability and footprint within the country. The findings are determined using data from coverage scans, which capture the real-time network conditions of Android Speedtest users across the globe.

GTA provides complete communications services in Guam for residential and business customers. The company operates a 4G LTE wireless network, high-speed internet, digital television and local and long-distance phone service. The company also delivers carrier-class data circuits along with operating a cable landing station for the SEA-US cable consortium. Based in Tamuning, GTA is privately owned and locally managed.

Ookla, the company behind Speedtest, is the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, data and analysis. Over ten million tests are actively initiated by consumers each day across all Speedtest platforms, with nearly 24 billion completed to date. As a result, Ookla has the most comprehensive analytics on worldwide internet performance and accessibility. Ookla solutions have been adopted by a significant number of internet service providers and mobile carriers worldwide and have been translated into over 30 languages for use by thousands of businesses, governments, universities and trade organizations, Ookla stated in a release. Ookla's headquarters are located in Seattle, WA with additional offices in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at www.ookla.com.