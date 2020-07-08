Joseph W. Duenas has joined SSFM International as its Pacific area manager, succeeding Carlos Salas in the position.

“Joe is a team-builder with a can-do attitude and we’re glad to have him on board to lead our Pacific area office,” stated Michael Matsumoto, SSFM International president and CEO. “His management experience will be invaluable in expanding our contributions to Guam and the Pacific region.”

Duenas, who served as the chief of staff to former Lt. Gov. Ray Tenorio, also served as director of Department of Public Works, general manager of Guam’s Port Authority and as the state historic preservation officer in the Camacho administration.

He has managed a variety of public and private organizations ranging in size from five to 500 employees. Duenas also has served and continues to serve in various capacities in the community. He is a council member and former president of the Lutheran Church of Guam, president and founder of the Guam National Physique Committee; and Honorary Lifetime President of the South Pacific Bodybuilding Federation.

Duenas attended Colorado College and the University of Guam where he received his bachelor’s degree. He was raised in a military family and attended schools in the United States, Europe and Asia.

“It’s an honor for me to manage the SSFM Pacific area office. I’m excited to be a part of this well-respected firm that is making a positive difference through our projects on Guam, the Federated States of Micronesia and throughout the region,” Duenas said.

SSFM International is a multidisciplinary consulting engineering practice with 60 years of service in the Pacific region. The firm recently endowed a new scholarship for civil engineering students at the University of Guam. SSFM first opened its Guam office in 2004. With locations in Guam, Hawaii, Okinawa and Manila, the firm has had a longtime presence throughout the Pacific region.