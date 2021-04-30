Startup Weekend Micronesia aims to engage aspiring entrepreneurs

Anyone dreaming of starting their own business could have an opportunity to learn how to turn ideas into actual businesses this weekend.

From April 30 to May 2, the University of Guam's Entrepreneur Society and Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and the Pacific Island Small Business Development Center are hosting Startup Weekend Micronesia Online.

The event will be held online for participants on eight islands: Guam, Saipan, Tinian, Rota, Palau, Pohnpei, Kosrae and Yap. This year’s event will have a strong focus on sustainability in Micronesia.

Participants will pitch their best business ideas, then form teams, build a business plan, and turn their ideas into small-business startups. They will then pitch the startup to a panel of judges who will determine a winner.

The entrepreneurial event is associated with Google Techstars Startup Weekend, a program that teaches people how to create a real company that has been launched in more than 150 countries across the world. UOG graduate students in the Professional Master of Business Administration program and the Pacific Islands SBDC at UOG first brought the event model to Guam in 2014, to Saipan in 2016, and to Palau, Chuuk, Kosrae, Yap and Pohnpei for the first time in 2019.

Interested participants may register at https://tinyurl.com/SWM2021. The registration fee is $10, payable only via PayPal. For more information, email esocietygu@gmail.com.