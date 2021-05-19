Three sustainability-focused business plans came out of the Startup Weekend Micronesia event. The online event was hosted from April 31 to May 2 by the University of Guam Entrepreneur Society student organization, UOG's Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and the Pacific Islands Small Business Development Center Network, according to a release from UOG.

With the assistance of Northern Marianas College, the College of Micronesia-FSM, and SBDC centers throughout Micronesia, the weekendlong event engaged 31 participants on eight islands throughout Micronesia with the dream of starting their own businesses.

Participants pitched their business ideas with a focus on sustainability. The participants then formed teams and built business plans to turn the most feasible ideas into small-business startups. The teams pitched their startups to a panel of judges who determined the winners, the release stated.

“We encourage all the teams to make their new business plans a reality,” said Jeresa Camacho, an officer of the Entrepreneur Society at UOG.

The winning teams

• First Place: Vibin’ Ridez

Concept: Electric bike and scooter sales, rentals and servicing.

Members: Limuel Francisco Bernal, CNMI; Kevin John De Torres, CNMI; Jessica Estrada, CNMI; Korky Aguon, CNMI; and Andrew Duenas, Guam.

• Second Place: Package Express Unlimited

Concept: An affordable delivery service for mail and goods throughout Pohnpei.

Members: Terrence Yamada, Pohnpei; Jerick Welbert, Pohnpei; Michael Panuelo, Pohnpei; Abigail Oyardo, Guam; and Destini Adkins, CNMI.

• Third Place: Safe Drinking Water

Concept: A safe drinking water solution for residents of Kosrae.

Members: Emily O’Steen, Kianalynn M. Sigrah, Sepe T. Tolenna, Tolenna M. Tolenna, Trime S. George and Steve P. George, all from Kosrae.

The winners were awarded a selection of sustainable gifts as well as gift certificates and laptop bags, AirPod Pros, and Yeti products.

The event is associated with Google Techstars Startup Weekend, a program that has been launched in more than 150 countries throughout the world. Its purpose is to teach aspiring entrepreneurs how to create a real company.

UOG graduate students in the Professional Master of Business Administration program and the Pacific Islands SBDC at UOG first brought the Startup Weekend event model to Guam in 2014, to Saipan in 2016; and to Palau, Chuuk, Kosrae, Yap and Pohnpei for the first time in 2019.