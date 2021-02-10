State-of-the-art dental clinic opens in Dededo

Two sons of Guam who have been friends and classmates for decades have doubled down as professionals and business partners to launch the Dededo Dental Center, a facility they say is state-of-the-art.

Dentists Joon Ha and Steven Chon were both born and raised on Guam, having attended Father Duenas Memorial School and St. John’s School, respectively. The two didn’t know each other living on Guam, but became friends while studying their undergraduate curriculum at Pacific Union College, a private liberal arts college in Napa Valley, California. The school is listed as a “top tier” school by U.S. News and World Report. According to its Wikipedia entry, Pacific Union College has a strong pre-med program, which often provides students a path to the Loma Linda University School of Medicine.

Path to dental school

Ha and Chon followed that path to complete the Loma Linda University dental program in 2010, where the two parted ways. Dr. Chon said that he set up a practice in McAllen, Texas, and Dr. Ha returned to Guam to set up a dental practice in Mangilao. According to Chon, the two kept in touch and, after a decade of busy, independent practices, they decided to team up and build a facility on Guam, and decided on the north for its location.

“Dededo is a great location, and we have strong ties to the north,” said Chon, “my parents had a souvenir shop at the Micronesia Mall for many years.”

The two have customized a 5,000-square-foot facility at the formerly dormant Sateena Mall in Dededo, taking up a portion of the former Town Market grocery store.

The modern, bustling clinic now has more than 20 staffers, many of whom were recruited from within their own professional network. “Dr. Ha and I feel super blessed that people want to work with us and share our vision of providing the best dental care we can for the community,” said Dr. Chon.

Chon estimates that the pair collaborated to spend $1.5 million on the investment, and they want “the best of the best for the community.”

'Everything is state-of-the-art ...'

“Everything is state-of-the-art because we want to provide top-notch technology at this practice with a reasonable cost for the patient,” said Chon.

“The dental chairs run more than $20K, and we have a dozen of them,” he added.

“The pandemic caused a delay in the project, which took a couple of years to develop. “We had just started construction when COVID hit, and that hit us with about a four-month delay in the development,” said Chon.

“But now we are open, and we are striving for highly responsive, compassionate patient care here,” he said.

Those interested in checking out the new Dededo Dental Clinic can call 637-GUMS or email info@ddcguam.com.