A program designed to help small businesses that have been around for at least a year can benefit from a program offered by the Guam Economic Development Authority.

The Guam State Trade Expansion Program supports small businesses entering the global marketplace, GEDA said in a press release. Local small businesses and entrepreneurs can apply now to participate in Guam STEP. Implemented by GEDA, Guam STEP helps eligible small businesses enter and succeed in the international marketplace, the agency said in the release.

“Increasing the number of small businesses that are exporting and especially taking advantage of Guam’s proximity to major markets in the Asia-Pacific region is a priority for my administration,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Guam STEP provides our local entrepreneurs with the tools and resources to compete in the global marketplace.”

Funded partly by a grant with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Guam STEP provides eligible small businesses with comprehensive export training, financial assistance for new export and/or market expansion activities and access to international markets, GEDA said. Participating businesses that meet specific requirements under the program will qualify for direct funding as incentives to implement export strategies, such as website development and translation, international marketing design and access to e-commerce platforms.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy,” said Melanie Mendiola , CEO and administrator of GEDA. “Guam STEP allows our small businesses to dream big and beyond our shores by providing training and support to take advantage of opportunities to grow internationally. STEP is a great way for existing businesses that have been running for at least a year to get some help in finding customers outside our island's borders.”

For more information about the program or to download the Guam STEP application, interested people can visit www.investguam.com. For assistance or further questions, they can contact GEDA at 671-647-4332 or email step@investguam.com.