1,000 students sign pledge to welcome tourists

The Guam Visitors Bureau joined the Tourism Education Council along with its W.A.V.E. club members from more than 20 schools on Thursday and Friday for their annual Islan Ideas Youth expo at the Pacific Islands Club Pacific Pavilion in Tumon. A massive Håfa Adai Pledge ceremony was held as part of the opening to the event.

GVB Vice President Bobby Alvarez, said each student can be an ambassador of tourism.

"When you see a visitor on the street or at a shopping mall, don’t be afraid to welcome them with respect, friendship, and all the other wonderful meanings the word 'hafa adai’ represents," Alvarez said. You all are important pieces to tourism and tourism belongs to you.”

This is the Håfa Adai Pledge Program’s largest signing to date with more than 1,000 students at the expo, GVB stated in a press release Monday. The expo aims to help students have a better understanding of their unique role in Guam’s tourism industry and the importance of preserving our culture and island pride, GVB stated.