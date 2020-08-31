When Guam went into its first lockdown in April, Jurel Bennett and his wife used their time to design a style of mask now sold by their company, Pacific Face Masks.

The mask is constructed in a way that fits a face better, said Bennett, who used to design sports uniforms and has some background in graphic art.

"We think we have the best profile," he said. "'Profile' being the way it sits."

In May, the Bennetts took a gamble and launched the business, which sells 200 different styles of mask.

"We didn't know if this would be viable," Bennett said. "We took a leap."

On Aug. 1, Pacific Face Masks also opened a storefront distribution center next to Cost-U-Less in Tamuning, open for walk-ins.

"We are really a distributor, so we do sell at the retail stores. We are at Pay-Less, 76, Faith Book Store," Bennett said. "We are at a lot of corner stores around the island."

The message behind the mask is that people want to represent their island, whether they are on Guam, in the U.S. mainland or in other parts of the world.

"I've created a lot of Guam masks. We also have patterned masks and themed masks," Bennett said, gesturing to a colorful assortment on display, which includes masks with flags from Chuuk, Pohnpei, Yap and Kosrae.

The company also can fulfill custom orders.

"The possibilities are basically endless," said sales manager D.J. Kaczmarek.

The masks have filter pockets and come in sizes for children and adults, including extra large to contain those quarantine beards. Prices at the store in Tamuning range from $7 to $10, and customers get one free with the purchase of a dozen.

'I'm blessed to have an opportunity'

While the company is taking off, Bennett is mindful that many local businesses are going under because of the pandemic.

"There is an opportunity but there is also a need. We are providing a high-quality product that people are proud to wear," Bennett said. "I'm blessed to have an opportunity to provide this product and support my family in times like this."

"We will use our masks to protect our families and our island as well," Kaczmarek said. "Why not spread the safety? And if we can do it in a fashionable way, even better."

Bennett said the feedback has been positive and he hopes to grow the business, as long as it's needed.

"We have some really great loyal customers. As far as there is demand, we want to stick around," he said. "We are going to provide this service to the community as long as we can."