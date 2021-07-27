The Guam Regional Medical City is expanding its minimally invasive surgical services with the addition of a new general surgeon Dr. Mariana Vigiola Cruz.

Cruz will be performing surgeries currently done in Guam but with much smaller incisions for faster recovery and less morbidity compared to usual care, as well as performing new specialized procedures like bariatric surgery, the private hospital stated in a press release Monday.

Cruz will be building on the expertise and pioneering efforts of Dr. Christian Eusebio, who performed Guam’s first laparoscopic bariatric surgeries in October 2020 and a second in May 2021 at GRMC, according to the hospital.

"GRMC welcomes Dr. Vigiola Cruz’s experience in providing bariatric solutions to Guam’s diabetes, heart, and other health care issues. She also brings specialized training in treating surgical diseases of the stomach including reflux, and minimally invasive approaches to various types of hernias," GRMC stated.

Minimally invasive surgery involves performing operations using specialized techniques and equipment to create very small incisions rather than larger wounds associated with traditional approaches.

The surgery uses a laparoscope, a thin tube with a light and camera, that is inserted into the incision and small, thin instruments to perform the procedure. This results in minimal scarring, less pain and faster recovery in many cases compared to open surgery, the hospital added.

Cruz came from Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital in Lake Forest, Illinois where she practiced general, bariatric, and minimally invasive surgery. She completed a Minimally Invasive Surgery and Advanced Gastrointestinal Fellowship at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Training. She presented and published research in the areas of general and bariatric surgery, gastrointestinal disorders, burn therapy and basic science, and surgical protocols related to dialysis access during the initial COVID-19 emergency response in New York City.

For more information, contact GRMC at 671-645-5500.