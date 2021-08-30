Survey recording impact of new COVID-19 mandates

Businesses have a few days left to provide information about the impact of recent COVID-19 restrictions.

The Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association is accepting responses to an online survey for local companies through Sept. 1, the association stated in a press release. The organization said its outreach is being done as a result of the extended public health emergency declared by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“This survey is open to the public, therefore please forward the survey throughout the business community,” GHRA stated.

Participants can share the percentages of employees who are vaccinated, specifically those who have exemptions and “who remain unvaccinated, but are eligible.” Businesses can detail how EO 2021-20, the governor’s latest executive order - which mandates such businesses as restaurants, bars, gyms and more verify the COVID-19 vaccination status of employees and customers - has affected operations and finances.

Companies are asked, but not required, to share:

• Any cancellations of reservations due to EO 2021-20.

• Any loss of sales due to EO 2021-20.

• Any lost revenue in 2021.

• Any lost revenue in 2020.

• Any increased costs in labor and materials due to COVID-19.

GHRA has also released a sample self-attestation sign-in sheet for businesses to download, to help comply with Public Health guidelines that allow patrons to attest, without showing proof, they have received at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.