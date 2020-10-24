T Galleria by DFS, Guam reopens Oct. 26-31

DFS Group, the world’s leading luxury travel retailer, is set to open its T Galleria by DFS, Guam store from Oct. 26 to 31 with exclusive reopening offers available. With more than 50 beauty brands in the store, shoppers can enjoy 15% off everything in beauty and up to 80% savings on select beauty products for a limited time, according to a release from DFS.

To welcome customers back to the store and thank them for their support, all customers will receive a complimentary T Galleria gift with any purchase, according top the release. In addition, on Oct. 31 only, visitors to the store who make a purchase will also receive free candy in celebration of Halloween.