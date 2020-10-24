T Galleria by DFS, Guam reopens Oct. 26-31

TUMON: T Galleria by DFS in Tumon is shown in this file photo. The store will reopen next week. Post file photo

DFS Group, the world’s leading luxury travel retailer, is set to open its T Galleria by DFS, Guam store from Oct. 26 to 31 with exclusive reopening offers available. With more than 50 beauty brands in the store, shoppers can enjoy 15% off everything in beauty and up to 80% savings on select beauty products for a limited time, according to a release from DFS.

To welcome customers back to the store and thank them for their support, all customers will receive a complimentary T Galleria gift with any purchase, according top the release. In addition, on Oct. 31 only, visitors to the store who make a purchase will also receive free candy in celebration of Halloween.

