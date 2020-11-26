DFS Group, the luxury travel retailer, is set to re-open its T Galleria by DFS, Guam store Friday, Nov. 27 with Black Friday specials and exclusive reopening offers, according to a release from DFS.

The store will remain open for the rest of the year.

The store has more than 50 beauty brands in-store and will offer 15% off everything in beauty and up to 90% off food, up to 70% off on sale watches, jewelry and accessories, and up to 50% off on clearance fashion and more during the Black Friday sale.

In addition, all customers will receive a complimentary T Galleria gift with any purchase, according to the release.

All appropriate hygiene protocols will be followed per local government guidelines, along with enhanced measures to protect customers’ health while shopping, the release stated.