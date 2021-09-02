DFS Group is set to reopen the T Galleria by DFS on Friday, Sept. 17. The store will be open from 1 to 7 p.m., with exclusive reopening offers and promotions to thank customers, according to a media release.

The store carries 50 beauty brands including Mac, Dior and Estee Lauder.

Top luxury brands such as Tiffany, Bulgari and Cartier will also be available for shoppers.

Customers will also receive a complimentary T Galleria yoga mat with any purchase on Sept. 17.

The store will also feature the “Best of You” interactive short film and will offer a livestream broadcast through which customers can meet interact with DFS' local key opinion leaders every Friday from Sept. 24 to Oct. 29.